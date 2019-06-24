THE Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the appeal filed by Abdul Rafiu Baruwa in the suit Appeal No SC/524/2019 challenging the eligibility of Ogun Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to contest the March 9, governorship election in Ogun State.

Baruwa had challenged the qualification of Dapo Abiodun on ground of failure to disclose all his academic qualifications. On March 7, 2019, the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja ruled that the suit lacked merit, and the judgment was appealed by the litigant.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had on Monday, May 6, 2019 dismissed the appeal in a ruling by a three-member panel led by Justice Datti Yahaya. Not satisfied, Baruwa proceeded to the Supreme Court.

However, when the matter came up for hearing at the Supreme Court earlier today, Baruwa’s Lawyer, Mr. Kanu Agabi SAN, deposited that in view of the position of the law as canvassed by Abiodun’s lawyer, he will withdraw the appeal.

Justice Mary Odili JSC, who delivered the lead judgement, in a short ruling, dismissed the appeal.

June 24, 2018 @ 19:21 GMT

