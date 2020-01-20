POLICE on Monday arraigned a 61-year-old man, Steve Ayedun, before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for the alleged perversion of justice.

The defendant, a businessman, whose address is unknown, is facing trial for alleged conspiracy and perversion of justice, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp Donjour Perezi told the court that the defendant committed the offense on Sept. 4, 2019, at Ifako Police Station, Gbagada, Lagos.

Perezi said the defendant conspired with another person now at large to obstruct and pervert the course of justice.

“The defendant stood as a surety for his wife, Rachel Ayedun, who was arrested for obtaining under false pretense and stealing.

“Ayedun was then granted N500, 000 bails and released to the defendant who promised to always produce her anytime her presence is required by the police, till the case is finally disposed of.

“The defendant got Ayedun out of custody to enable her to abscond and escape prosecution.

“The defendant is hereby called upon to show cause why the sum of N500, 000 bonds executed by him should not be forfeited,” the prosecutor told the court.

He said the offense contravened Sections 97 (1), 132 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Bukola Mogaji, granted the defendant N100, 000 bails with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Feb. 21 for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while section (1) provides seven-year imprisonment for the perversion of justice, section 411 stipulates two years for conspiracy. (NAN)

– Jan. 20, 2020 @ 13:45 GMT |

