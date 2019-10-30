A teacher, Amina Ismail on Wednesday, dragged her former husband, Abdulaziz Jimo before a Sharia Court ll, sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, for allegedly refusing to pay school fees for his two children.

Ismail told the court that since they got divorced two years ago, Jimo had not paid the children’s school fees at the Conventional and Quranic school.

She said that the two children attend the school where she teaches and as a result of that, she pays N2,000 for them instead of N5,000.

“He is owing the school N4,000 for two months and N2,000 for Quranic school.

”He calls me names whenever he calls to talk to the children or visits to see them.” she alleged.

Responding to the allegation, Jimo, denied owing any money.

He also denied insulting his former wife, saying”whenever I go to visit my children, she makes trouble”.

After listening to all the parties, the Judge, Murtala Nasir, adjourned the case until Nov. 11.

He ordered the complainant to provide evidence of the money being owed as school fees by the defendant.

The Judge also ordered the defendant to pay N6,000 for the upkeep of his two children.(NAN)

Oct. 30, 2019

