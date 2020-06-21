THE All Progressives Congress National Leader, Bola Tinubu, has described the new President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, as one of the nation’s foremost able jurists.

Tinubu congratulated her on the appointment, which he described as richly deserved. Justice Dongban-Mensem was inaugurated on Friday.

In a congratulatory letter to Justice Dongban-Mensem personally signed by him and made available to journalists by his Media Office on Friday, the APC leader said: “By way of this letter, I convey to you my special congratulations over your appointment and inauguration as President of the Court of Appeal.

“This is a richly deserved appointment. I have always followed your excellent judicial career with admiration. You have distinguished yourself as one of the nation’s foremost able jurists.

“Your appointment augurs well for the performance of the Court of Appeal and it also serves to encourage more of young women to join the legal profession. You serve as a role model.

“Your diligence, intellect and commitment to justice and the rule of law are exemplary and laudable. You administer cases brought before you and dispense justice without fear or favour.

“As Justice of the Court of Appeal in Lagos, you discharged your duties with excellence and impartiality. Now you have risen to lead that Court and I know you will do so with the same love of justice and dedication to the law that has always been your hallmark.

“Again, congratulations and the best of success to you.”

– June 21, 2020 @ 15:39 GMT |

