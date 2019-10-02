A 52-year-old trader, Lawal Alao, who allegedly obtained N3 million from his business associate under false pretence, was on Wednesday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The defendant, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a five-count charge bordering on fraud, stealing and issuance of dud cheque.

The Prosecutor, Insp Emby Ingobo told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences on Sept. 16, 2018, at about 11.00a.m at Ogombo Village in Eti-Osa area of Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant fraudulently obtained N3 million from the complainant, one Micheal Onyebuchi, under the guise of doing a lawful business with the money.

Ingobo told the court that though the defendant had promised to refund the money to the complainant after doing business with it, but reneged on his promise.

“Instead of refunding the money to the complainant, the defendant issued a Diamond Bank cheque in favour of the complainant but the cheque was dishonoured on presentation due to insufficient funds in the defendant’s account,” Ingobo said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 314, 321 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs Folashade Botoku granted him bail in the sum of N250,000 with one surety in like sum.

She said that the surety must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Botoku adjourned the case until Oct. 31 for mention.

