A trader, Immaculate Otam, 35, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over an alleged theft of a month-old baby.

Otam, who resides in Okota area of Lagos State, is facing a two-count charge of breach of peace and stealing, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Edet Akadu, had told the court that Otam committed the offences on July 29, at No. 299, Agege Motor Road, Mushin in Lagos State.

He alleged that the defendant conducted herself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by entering into the apartment of Mr and Mrs Badmus and stealing the newborn baby, but was apprehended.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 278 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sections provide three years jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mr K.O. Ogundare, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in the like sum and adjourned the case until Oct. 9. (NAN)

– Aug. 5, 2019 @ 12:05 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)