THE police on Friday, arraigned a 35-year-old trader, Monday Usman, in a Life Camp Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly cheating a businessman of N90,000.

Usman of Danbade Estate, Life Camp, Abuja is charged with one count of cheating.

Prosecution counsel, Peter Ejike, told the court that Basiru Abdullahi, who resides in Dape village, FCT, reported the matter in the Life Camp Police Station on June 12.

Ejike alleged that sometime in December 2019, the defendant collected N90,000 from the complainant as payment for rent for a shop located in Dape village.

The prosecutor alleged that the complainant later discovered that someone else was occupying the shop and every effort to get a refund from the defendant failed.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 322 of the Penal Code Law. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Sharon Tanko admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 bail with one surety in like sum who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction. She adjourned the case until Aug. 31, for hearing. (NAN)

– Jun. 26, 2020 @ 14:55 GMT |

