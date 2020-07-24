A 30-year-old truck driver working for Fafem Haulage Nig Ltd., Kelly Osang, who allegedly stole his employer’s Maltoma drinks valued at N181,305 and damaged 350 packs of Malta Guinness drinks worth N1, 225, 000, on Friday appeared at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State.

Osang, whose address was not provided, is charged with conspiracy, willful damage, and stealing. The Prosecutor, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that Osang committed the offences on July 6 at Abule Egba in Lagos State.

She alleged that the defendant stole the said Maltina pet drinks after he had delivered some products to some customers.

She also alleged that the defendant willfully damaged 350 packs of Malta Guinness drinks as a result of his carelessness in handling the products.

She said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 350, and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for offenders while Section 350 carries a two- year jail term.

Magistrate A.O. Ajibade admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Sept.7 2020 for mention. (NAN)

– Jul. 24, 2020 @ 15:15 GMT |

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)