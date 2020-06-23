THE police on Tuesday arraigned two businessmen in a Wuse Zone 6 Magistrate Court, for allegedly cheating their client N1.3million.

Felix Oloba, 45 and Oluwasango Agbeyinka, 45 are charged with three counts of criminal conspiracy, cheating and impersonation.

The Prosecutor ASP Peter Ejike, of FCT Command, told the court that Mr Ebere Nebechi of Lugbe Abuja, wrote a petition to the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, on April 9, 2019.

Ejike said that, in the written petition, the defendants were alleged to have conspired and collected the sum of N1.3million, from the complainant to purchase a Toyota sienna car for him.

The prosecutor alleged that during police investigation, it was discovered that one of the defendants lied about being the owner of the car.

He said the investigation further revealed that it was a stolen car which both defendants were fully aware of and all effort to get the refund of the money proved abortive.

The Prosecutor said the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 97, 322 and 132 of the Penal Code Law. The defendants however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mr Nathaniel Adewole, defence counsel, prayed the court to grant his client bail, citing Section 36(5) of the 1999 constitution, stating that the defendant was still presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The prosecutor ASP Peter Ejike, of FCT Command, however objected to the bail application made by the defence counsel for the second defendant, Agbeyinka, saying he jumped the administrative bail and had to be rearrested.

Ejike further prayed the court not to grant Agbeyinka bail as he will breach the Administrative Criminal Justice Act and could interfere with witnesses during investigation.

Adewole, counsel to the defendant, in reply to the prosecutor, opposed his prayers and urged the court to use its discretion to grant bail in favour of the defendants.

“This Honourable Court should not refuse bail on the mere allegation that is on a charge sheet, that the prosecutor has no substantial evidence to prove.

Magistrate Abdulmajid Oniyangi in his ruling granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N500, 000, and one surety each who must live within the jurisdiction of the court.

Oniyangi ordered that the sureties must provide a passport photograph, means of identification, sigh to an affidavit, with a means of livelihood and a verifiable address. He, however, adjourned the matter until July 24 for hearing. (NAN)

– Jun. 23, 2020 @ 13:45 GMT |

