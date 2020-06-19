A Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday sentenced a 28-year-old unemployed man, Taiwo Folarin, to one-year imprisonment, for trafficking 2.6 kg of Cannabis Sativa.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke sentenced Folarin, following his guilty plea. Aneke gave the convict an option of to pay a fine of N50,000.

Earlier, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), charged Folarin with on one count of drug trafficking,

After his plea, the prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, reviewed the facts of the case before the court, and tendered some exhibits including :

“A written statement of the defendant, a drug analysis form, a request for scientific aid form, as well as remnant of the narcotics.

The court admitted the evidences and marked them as exhibits, accordingly.

Aernan then urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant based on his plea as well as the evidence adduced by the prosecution.

During an allocutus (plea for mercy) the defendant begged for leniency from the court, and promised to be a changed person.

He was arrested on a tip-off at Egon Street, Igando, in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, while dealing in Cannabis weighing 2.6 kg

According to the NDLEA, Cannabis is a narcotic drug similar to Cocaine, Heroin and LSD and trafficking in the same contravenes the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, CAP N30 Laws of the Federation, 2004. (NAN)

– Jun. 19, 2020 @ 16:45 GMT |

