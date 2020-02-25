THE US Supreme Court, on Tuesday, narrowly decided to block a lawsuit by the family of a Mexican teen who was killed by its border guard in a cross-border incident. The 15-year-old Mexican teen was shot on Mexican soil in 2010. The border guard, Jesus Mesa, was on the U.S. side of the border.

The teen, Sergio Adrian Guereca, was part of a group of boys playing ball near the border area between El Paso, Texas and Juarez, Mexico. The border guard had claimed there was rock-throwing, but video footage showed this to be untrue.

The result was largely expected and was handed down by the five members of the conservative majority, while the more liberal justices dissented. Lawyers for the family had argued there should be a way to claim compensation for such a cross-border shooting. However, human rights groups argued the government should be held to account for the killing of an innocent person.

According to Lee Gelernt, an attorney for the U.S. Civil Liberties Union, border agents should not have immunity to fatally shoot Mexican teenagers on the other side of the border fence. Gelernt added that the Constitution does not stop at the border.

However, the Federal Government had pushed back, saying it would set a precedent that could hamper the administration and border security, and open up the way to more lawsuits on numerous issues outside the country’s borders.

The conservative justices ruled that it would be up to Congress and not the courts to allow foreign victims on foreign soil to sue in the U.S. judicial system. (dpa/NAN)

Feb. 25, 2020

