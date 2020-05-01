Gov. Hope Uzodimma has appointed Justice Matthew Njoku as the Acting President of the Customary Court of Appeal of Imo.

Mr Oguwike Nwachukwu, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS) and Media Adviser, in a statement on Friday in Owerri, said the appointment was with immediate effect.

According to him, the governor communicated the appointment to Justice Njoku in a letter dated April 30.

“In compliance with the decision of the National Judicial Council (NJC) and in exercise of my powers as provided for in Section 281 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“I hereby appoint you as Acting President of the Customary Court of Appeal of Imo pending the appointment of a substantive President of the Customary Court of Appeal for the state.

“The appointment is with immediate effect and all conditions appertaining to this appointment should apply,” he said.

Justice Njoku took over from Justice Francis Abosi, who was suspended and recommended for compulsory retirement by the NJC after finding him guilty of official misconduct.

Njoku, born on Jan. 5, 1957 was, at one time, a Chief Magistrate and Chief Registrar in the Imo Judiciary.

He has been working at the Customary Court of Appeal, Owerri, since 1999. (NAN)

