A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced a 23-year-old vulcaniser, Isa Nurudeen, to four weeks in correctional facility, for stabbing a businessman in the head.

The Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, sentenced Nurudeen, who resides in Utako Village, Abuja, after he pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt, and begged for leniency.

Maiwada, however, gave him an option to pay a fine of N2,500.

He warned the convict to desist from committing crime.

“The punishment would have been stiffer, if the convict had not saved the court the pains of protracted prosecution,” he said.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the matter was reported on Sept. 28 at the Utako Police Station, Abuja, by one Samson James of Utako Village, Abuja.

Ukagha said that Nurudeen bought a sachet of drink valued at N120 from the complainant’s shop in Utako Village, and intentionally refused to pay.

She said that the complainant asked Nurudeen for the money without provocation; in the process, they had misunderstanding.

Ukagha said the convict went to another shop and picked an empty bottle; broke it violently and stabbed the complainant on his forehead.

The prosecutor said that the complainant sustained serious injuries on his forehead and was rushed to the Wuse General Hospital, where he received medical treatment.

She noted that the convict was arrested and handed over to the police; but during police investigations, he did not give a satisfactory explanation for his action.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 241 of the Penal Code.

