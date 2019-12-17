THE police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned a 36-year-old woman, Kemi Folarin, who allegedly slapped her eight-year-old niece on the ear three times and caused her internal injuries.

Folarin, a resident of Akin Amusan Lane, Abiodun Street, Glory Land Estate, Idimu, Lagos, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on a charge of assault occasioning harm.

She, however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Benson Emuerhi, Folarin committed the offence on Nov. 27 at her residence.

“The defendant was, however, arrested by the police at Idimu Division, following a tip-off from a neighbour,’’ he said.

Emuerhi said that the neighbour told the police that Folarin was abusing the girl living with her, adding that the neighbour appealed to the police to rescue the girl.

He said that the defendant slapped the girl over alleged disobedience after beating her for going to play without permission.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, granted Folarin bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties, who must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 24 for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offence contravenes Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and is punishable with two years’ jail term.

NAN

– Dec. 17, 2019 @ 17:15 GMT |

