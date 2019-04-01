Woman drags ex-husband to court over pregnancy

A 28-year-old divorcee, Bilkisu Aminu has dragged her ex-husband, Muhammad Jibril, to a Sharia Court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna over his denial of her pregnancy.

Aminu, who resides in Benin Street, Kaduna, told the court that she got married to the defendant for three months before they were divorced.

“He divorced me on Feb. 6, but after few days at home, I went to a private hospital and the doctor confirmed that I am pregnant.

“I called Jibril to inform him of the pregnancy; he told me that he will visit me which he never did,” she said.

Jibril, 32, who resides in Zaria road, Kaduna, told the court that he is not responsible for the pregnancy.

He said he had no sex with his divorced wife for over two months of their three months marriage.

“We had series of misunderstanding within the few months of our marriage, we did not have sex at all, while in the third month of our marriage I divorced her,” he said.

The judge, Musa Sa’ad-Gona, ordered them to visit the hospital to ascertain if she is really pregnant and adjourned the case until Tuesday for further hearing.(NAN)

– Apr. 1, 2019 @ 02:10 GMT

