A 28-year-old woman, Amaka Okolie, who allegedly slapped her ex-stepmother and destroyed her necklace worth N190, 000 during an argument on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court

Okolie, whose lives at No. 4 Taiwo St., Mafoluku in Oshodi, Lagos, is charged with two counts of assault and wilful damage but pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant slapped her ex-stepmother, Mrs Ngozi Okolie, wilfully tore her dress and cut her gold necklace valued at N190, 000, during an argument over the complainant’s refusal to leave her father’s apartment.

Police Sgt. Michael Unah told the court that the defendant committed the offence on February 18 about 8. 40 a. m. at her residence.

He added that the defendant wanted the complainant, who was once married to her father but still occupied a room in their home to leave but she declined.

“The defendant told the complainant that all her father’s property belonged to her mother because the complainant was no longer married to her father.

“The complainant refused to leave the house, this led to an altercation and the defendant slapped her, ripped her dress and destroyed her gold necklace worth N190, 000,” he said.

The offence, he said contravened the provisions of sections 173 and 339 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that both sections prescribe three years imprisonment for offenders.

Chief Magistrate A. A Fashola, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 bail with one responsible surety in like sum.

Fashola ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have his address verified by the court. The Magistrate adjourned the case until March 20, for mention. (NAN)

– Mar. 4, 2019 @ 11:55 GMT |

