A 60-year-old woman, Indo Abdullahi, on Tuesday, prayed a Shari’a court ll sitting at

Magajin Gari, Kaduna, to assist her to retrieve N68,000 from her business partner, Jummai Nura.

The complainant, a resident of Kontagora road area of Kaduna, told the court that the defendant collected clothing

materials and bed spread from her 11 months ago and promised to pay immediately she sold them.

Abdullahi said that Nura failed to keep her promise and all efforts to collect the goods or the money proved abortive.

The defendant, who did not deny owing the complainant, prayed the court to give her till the end of January 2020 to pay the money.

The judge, Malam Murtala Nasir, after listening to both parties, asked the complainant if she was okay with the defendant’s prayers but she said no.

He asked the complainant when she wanted her money paid, but she couldn’t reply.

He then adjourned till Dec. 31 for the complainant to decide on when she wanted her money.

NAN

– Dec. 17, 2019 @ 17:15 GMT |

