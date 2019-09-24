TWO months after the demotion of Alhaji Aliyu Muhammad, the Emir of Bazai in Zamfara to the status of District Head, there has been no official communication on the matter, the lawmaker representing the area, has said.

Alhaji Muhammad G-Ahmed, representing Shinkafi constituency, raised the issue under matters of urgent public importance at the sitting of the state Assembly on Tuesday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the demoted Emir was appointed by ex-governor Abdul’aziz Yari in May 2019, but the state assembly reverted the appointment in July.

“Since the resolution of the house, the emir of Bazai Alhaji Aliyu Muhammad has not been officially communicated to by the house or state government.

“I want this house to investigate this matter, because as I am speaking now, the entire people of Bazai have no leader, because the emir has not been officially communicated of his current status.

“On behalf of the entire people of Jangeru town and its environs, l want this house to clear this issue after which we will wait for the outcome of the house investigation on this matter “, G-Ahmed said.

After deliberation on the matter, the Speaker, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya noted that the house was very clear when it passed the resolution that the emir should revert to the status of district head.

“I think in our resolution on the matter, we said the emir should maintain his former status, which was district head.

“We are going to resend the resolution of the house on this matter to the office of the Secretary to the State Government for proper communication to the traditional ruler.”

Meanwhile, issues of erratic power supply, non payment of pensions and gratuities were discussed by the Assembly.

The Majority Leader, Alhaji Faruk Dosara complained that all the 14 local government areas of the state are facing serious power outages.

He alleged that officials of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) have been disconnecting towns and communities without any reason.

“As representatives of people, we receive several complaints from our people over this problem, therefore we want this house to investigate this matter”, Dosara said.

On his own part, the member representing, Talata-Mafara North Constituency, Shamsudden Hassan raised the issue of non payment of pension and gratuities to retired civil servants and urged the Assembly to investigate the matter.

“We received several complaints over difficulties faced by retired workers in this state before getting their entitlements.

“I am appealing to this house to investigate this matter in order to provide solution to it”, Hassan said.

After deliberation on the issues, the assembly agreed to invite KAEDCO officials to appear before it on the erratic power supply in the state.

The speaker described the problem of power outage across the state as very serious.

The lawmakers also mandated the relevant committee to investigate the issue regarding non payments of pension and gratuities in the state.

-Sep 24, 2019 @ 20:00 GMT |

