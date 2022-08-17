NIGERIANS on social media have mocked the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai after residents came out massively to attend a meeting held by Labour Party, in Kaduna division, despite the governor’s remarks about a planned ‘two million march’ for the LP Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in his state

El-Rufai had on Monday had mocked Peter Obi supporters, saying that he may not get more than 200 people from his state to join the exercise.

The Governor also made a slur on Igbos after making reference to the unrest affecting traders in the South East Region, who are forced to observe the weekly sit-at-home order declared in the region by the secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as a means to pressure the Federal Government to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is facing treasonable felony and terrorism charges.

“I hope you get Two Hundred persons on the streets,” El-Rufai said in a tweet on Monday.

Contrary to El-rufai’s recent reaction to the imminent two million march in the state, a horde of people were captured at a meeting held by LP in one of the wards in the state.

Reacting to the photos, some users mocked the Governor, adding that he feels threatened, hence the condescending remarks.

Reacting to the photos, ojasans: wrote; ”The killing will play a role in forthcoming election. Many of them here have lost their loved ones.”

Tave wrote; ”El-Rufai said they won’t get up to 200 people but what I’m seeing is more than that”

Faber wrote; ”Peter Obi will use mostly women and young Christian youths, whose fathers, uncles and brothers have been slain by APC to humble El Rufai. And he picked his running mate from the right state, if you ask me.

Kano is already a battle ground for PDP, APC and NNPP so Kano votes have been scattered.

If he gets 40% from Kaduna then the coast is clear for him”

ThrownBack wrote; ‘El Rufai will be crying this morning.’

Coolbreeze1988 wrote; ‘‘El-Rufai will not be happy with this news, because its right under his nose”

