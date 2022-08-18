KAFANCHAN Municipal Authority on Thursday began to clamp down on the operations of unlicensed liquor sellers in the area by prosecuting defaulters.

The government action, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports, is coming after months of sensitisation and issuance of notice to liquor sellers on the need to acquire licences.

A task force comprising a mobile court and government officials, led by the Commissioner for the Municipal, Mrs Phoebe Yayi, was out to ensure total compliance.

Speaking to newsmen during the exercise, Yayi decried the high number of liqour sellers operating without licences in spite of adequate enlightenment campaign and engagement with stakeholders.

The commissioner explained that given the poor response from those concerned, the task force was left with no other option but to do the needful.

She said the tempo would be sustained until all liquor sellers obtained their licences.

Also, the Legal Adviser to the Kafanchan Municipal Authority, Mr Swam Stephen, said attention was being paid to three categories of those dealing in liquor.

According to him, the concern of the task force is on those who display and sell liquor in shops or beer parlours; those who store in warehouses and those who sell to underaged.

He also said that the court had varying fines for each of them.

NAN reports that most owners of unlicensed liquor centres were tried and fined instantly by the mobile court.

Those tried and fined were directed to pay into government approved bank accounts. (NAN)

A.I