Kano State assembly receives request for additional commissioner-nominee

KANO State House of Assembly on Tuesday received a request for the screening of an additional commissioner-nominee, Dr Ali Burum-Burum, from Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Uba Abdullahi, in Kano.

NAN recalls that Ganduje, had on Aug.15, submitted a list of eight nominees to the House for screening and confirmation to fill the vacuum created by the resignation of some members of the state executive council to contest for 2023 general elections.

According to the statement, the name of the additional nominee was sent in a letter signed by Ganduje, addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly Mr Hamisu Ibrahim-Chidari.

“The letter was officially received by the House and is currently undergoing legislative process.

” Dr. Burum-Burum, along with the other eight commissioner nominees, would be screened on Aug. 22.” the statement said.(NAN)

KN