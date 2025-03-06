Kaspersky and Smart Africa forge strategic partnership to bolster cybersecurity in Africa

IN a move to enhance digital security on the African continent, Kaspersky has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Smart Africa. This landmark agreement is set to drive collaborative efforts aimed at expanding cybersecurity capabilities throughout Africa.



The partnership focuses on building essential cybersecurity skills via training programs, including those offered by the Kaspersky Academy — an international educational venture established in 2010 with a mission to drive the best cybersecurity education to build a safer digital world.

Another major focus of the partnership will be addressing gender disparities by supporting initiatives that empower girls and women in the fields of cybersecurity, STEM, and ICT, which is a continuation of Kaspersky’s efforts aimed at empowering female professionals in IT and attracting more women in the field.

In addition to human capacity development, the collaboration aims to standardise cybersecurity policies by pooling both organisations to create harmonised regional and national frameworks.

This effort involves working closely with cybersecurity authorities, law enforcement agencies, computer emergency response teams, industry leaders, and other key stakeholders to ensure a unified approach to digital security.

Moreover, the initiative is geared towards strengthening technological defenses. This includes establishing critical cyber infrastructures such as security operation centers and computer emergency response teams, as well as offering expert technical consulting to prevent and mitigate the effects of cybercrime.

Lacina Koné, CEO of Smart Africa, commented:

“This MoU marks a significant milestone in our quest to secure Africa’s digital future. By joining forces with Kaspersky, we are not only building essential cybersecurity skills and bridging the gender gap but also setting the stage for robust regional cooperation and state-of-the-art cyber infrastructure.”



Eugene Kaspersky, founder and CEO of Kaspersky, noted: “Our strategic partnership with Smart Africa is designed to help create a more secure cyberspace across the continent and beyond. We see this initiative as a commitment to empowering both individual users and organisations to ensure that everyone can navigate the digital world safely and with confidence.”



This partnership reflects Kaspersky’s commitment to a collaborative approach in creating a more safe and secure digital space by building strategic partnerships helping to enhance efforts aimed at boosting the global cyber resilience.

It also builds on the momentum of the recently established African Network of Cybersecurity Authorities, ANCA, a collaborative initiative designed by Smart Africa to bring together cybersecurity authorities from African countries to address the growing challenges posed by cyber threats and crimes.

Together with Smart Africa’s unwavering commitment to building a secure, inclusive, and digitally empowered continent, the joint cooperation is poised to address the evolving challenges of the cyber world and position Africa as a model of digital security innovation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kaspersky

A.I

March 6, 2025

Post navigation

Related Posts