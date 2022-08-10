Katsina Govt. expends N106m on IDPs resettlement

ALHAJI Sabiu Mai-tan, Chairman, Jibia Local Government Coucil of Katsina State, said the state government has released N106 million to faciltate resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes.

Mai-tan said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jibia, on Wednesday.

According to him, the bandits sacked the IDPs from various villages of the local government area.

“The IDPs subsequently fled and took refuge in Government Girls Secondary, Jibia,” he said.

He said the amount was meant to rebuild houses, provide logistics, medication and food for the IDPs as they resettled in their places.

The chairman, however, said the displaced persons were mostly from Shinfida village and adjourning communities.

“The state government felt the IDPs should be moved back to their communities, hence the release of the fund.

“While taking the decision, adequate security measures were put in place to avert re-occurance of the unfortunate incident.

“We procured 20,000 (5kg) bags of maize and food ingredients for the victims, they will not meet food in their houses because they did not farm this year.

“We will continue to buy food and other relief item for the victims from the funds released to the local government council,” he said.

He said as part of security measures, President Muhammadu Buhari directed that the military should be stationed to guard Shinfida and other communities until normalcy returned.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IDPs were escorted on Monday by military trucks providing security to them. (NAN)

