REP. Ahmad Dayyabu of Batsari/Safana/Danmusa Federal Constituency in Katsina State, has launched the distribution of free malaria and typhoid drugs for the less privileged patients in his constituency.

Flagging-off the programme in Safana on Sunday, Dayyabu said the drugs would be given to identified patients screened by health personnel at selected health care facilities in the constituency.

Dayyabu said the gesture was to complement government’s effort, and urged members of the committee in charge of the distribution to ensure judicious use of the drugs for those intended.

The lawmaker also announced that 30 orphans would be sponsored from JSS 1 to JSS 3, and another 30 from SS 1 to SS 3.

He also presented a vehicle and 30 motorcycles for the use of security operatives in the in the constituency to combat bandit activities, and donated 1,000 bags of rice (50 kg) with 300 bags of fertilisers, and 300 cartons of insecticides with spraying machines for distribution to farmers groups.

In his remarks at the occassion, the District Head of Safana, Alhaji Sara Rufai, commended the lawmaker for the gesture and urged others to emulate him.

Also commenting, the Secretary to the Government of the State, Mr Mustapha Inuwa, lauded the lawmaker for the gesture, and urged beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by making proper use of facilities provided them.

Inuwa who spoke on incidents of banditry in the state, assured that the government was determined to bring an end to the challenges of insecurity in Katsina State.

He urged the people to continue to remain security conscious and provide vital information to security agents to enable them effectively fight insecurity.

He also called for sustained prayers to the Almighty Allah to bring lasting peace in the state.

NAN

– Oct. 11, 2020 @ 16:19 GMT |

