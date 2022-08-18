Kaura LG boss reiterates commitment to people-oriented projects

MR Mathias Siman, Chairman of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has restated his resolve to execute projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people.

Siman stated this in Kaura during a town hall meeting to get inputs from communities regarding the council’s 2023 budget proposal.

He assured that the people would be the priority of his administration, adding that governance was about accountability and responsive to the people.

The chairman enjoined representatives of the communities to make meaningful contributions to enable the council address genuine concerns of the people.

Mr Andrew Istifanus, focal person of Community Development Charter, a civil society organisation, said the people must be carried along in the budgeting process in order to address needs.

Istifanus appealed to the people to keep political considerations aside and make submissions that would move the local government forward.

The communities, through their representatives, collectively identified health and education sectors as areas to be prioritised in the 2023 budget of the council.

Other areas to be given prominence, according to the communities include agriculture and rural roads rehabilitation.

The traditional rulers of the area who attended the meeting applauded the council for carrying the people along in the budget process.(NAN)

C.E