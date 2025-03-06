KCB Group, Bank of Kigali launch Pan-African payment and settlement system 

Thu, Mar 6, 2025 | By editor


Africa

…to enable seamless, affordable cross-border payments across Africa

WITH this launch, businesses and individuals can benefit from faster, more cost-effective, and secure payments without relying on correspondent banks or third-party currencies

The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), launched by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, has recorded a significant milestone in its journey towards enhancing financial integration and economic prosperity across Africa with the official launch of the platform by KCB Group in Kenya and Bank of Kigali in Rwanda.

The launches, by the Bank of Kigali in Kigali on 26th February and KCB in Nairobi on 27th February, made the two banks the first in their respective countries to integrate the transformative system into their operations, underscoring their commitment to championing intra-African trade and supporting the efforts of the AfCFTA.

The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), launched by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, has recorded a significant milestone in its journey towards enhancing financial integration and economic prosperity across Africa with the official launch of the platform by KCB Group in Kenya and Bank of Kigali in Rwanda.

The launches, by the Bank of Kigali in Kigali on 26th February and KCB in Nairobi on 27th February, made the two banks the first in their respective countries to integrate the transformative system into their operations, underscoring their commitment to championing intra-African trade and supporting the efforts of the AfCFTA.

A!

Tags:


Related Posts

EU leaders commit to working together after Trump signals that Europe must defend itself

RAF CASERT and LORNE COOK EUEOPEAN Union leaders on Thursday committed to working together to bolster the continent’s defenses and...

Read More
Sub-Saharan young adults have highest mental well-being scores globally – Report

SAPIEN Labs, a global leader in mental health research, has released the Mental State of the World 2024 Report, revealing that...

Read More
Nestlé professional empowers women entrepreneurs in food industry

IN commemoration of International Women’s Day, Nestlé Professional, the Out of Home business arm of Nestlé Nigeria, successfully hosted the...

Read More

Most Read

OpinionRe — Biafra is Igbo plot to Colonise South South: North should not cry for us, Donald Ekpo replies Sagir RingimBy editor2 MIN READ
AfricaBy editor2 MIN READ
PoliticsWhy I didn’t implement recommendations of 2014 National Conference – JonathanBy editor2 MIN READ
PoliticsSaraki speaks on feud between Akpabio, Natasha Akpoti-UduaganBy editor2 MIN READ
AdvertisementAMCON properties for saleBy editor2 MIN READ

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Keep abreast of news and other developments from our website.

Latest Stories

Man Utd plotting Mateta move - Friday's gossip

'Dessers leads way for weirdest Rangers team ever'

Son hopes for 'wake-up call' before 'biggest game'