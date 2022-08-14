KCOBA seeks PPP for Unity Colleges

THE King’s College Old Boys Association says it is willing to take over the running of the institution.

This, it says, is in a bid to promote standard best practices, as well as sustain the objectives of the founding fathers.

The association’s President, Alhaji Ibrahim- Imam stated this on Saturday in an interview on the sidelines of the Graduation/Valedictory Service for the 2021/2022 year set of the 113 year-old college.

The theme of this year’s occasion is : Dreams Versus Realities; Life After College.

According to him, the Federal Government has done so much in ensuring that the mission and vision of the founding fathers of the college are sustained.

This is in a bid to promote the much-needed unity, at this period of the country’s history.

He, however, noted that a lot still needed to be done, especially in terms of infrastructure and other areas.

The association president said that for any meaningful impact to be achieved, there was the need for collaboration.

He said, “We want to advise the Federal Government to look into the direction of the Public Private Partnership (PPP).

“We have proposed to the Federal Government in this regard, the chairman and members of the board of trustees of King’s College and others, of the need to hand over the running of the college, to the old boys.

“We are still pursuing it and I am happy to inform you that government is very receptive to the idea.

“We have met with the vice president quite a couple of times and the Federal Ministry of Education.

“As far as the old boys are concerned, we are very ready. We are ready to fund it.

“Over the past years, the old boys have spent over one billion naira renovating the pavilion and many other facilities, some of them as old as the college.”

The association president said that since 1909 when the college was established, there had been a lot of interventions around the college by the old boys.

This, according to him, suggests that the old boys are ready to answer yes, when the trumpet sounds.

“The old boys are aware and alert to the challenges facing the college and will not hesitate to give back, so that it could return to its glory days.

“In doing this, we know we still need to maintain the federal character, strengthening bonds among the boys, so that they will see themselves first as Nigerians, and hence eliminate divisive tendencies.

“The college will still remain a property of the Federal Government but will have other parties take over the effective running of the institution.

“We hope to start a pilot with King’s College, then Queen’s College and subsequently extend to all other unity schools across the country,” the president stated.

He lauded the student who scored 355 in the recent Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for making the college proud.

Also speaking, Alhaji Jani Ibrahim, Chairman, King’s College School Based Management Committee (SBMC) said when the college was founded, the original intention was to provide leadership for the colony.

According to him, that is largely why the committee has continued to emphasise on leadership.

” You know that a tree does not make a forest, but the few of them that we will send out to the society, will contribute their quota in their respective areas of endeavour and also show leadership.

“So, we are very proud in that direction. The academic aspect too is coming up fine. King’s College has always been known for academic excellence and discipline, unfortunately, along the line, we are seeing an upsurge in population in the college.

“That is being corrected. I will like to commend the Federal Government for all its support and we are hoping that as education is very expensive, the PPP models will be adopted for the alumni and other associations, to come in.

“The alumni association for example have been very wonderful, supportive in all aspects of college life in terms of infrastructure, content and others.

“We are very grateful to them and we are also praying that government will consider this because, we know that it may not be able to continue to do this all alone, in terms of running secondary education,” he stated.

He urged the graduating students to always allow the core values of the college –patriotism, chivalry, honour and leadership — to guide them, adding that they must also strive to be part of the positive players.

The chairman urged them to also follow their dream, as well as the footsteps of the other King’s men that had gone before them.

“And if you fail, look closely and seek the reason why, for you have the power to conquer if you only try.

“The Nigeria of the future belongs to those who have positive values to add to the national growth and development,” Ibrahim stated.

The guest speaker at the event, Mr Chuma Anosike, a Lawyer and also an old boy of the college, said It was important to recognise the challenges facing the country and the need to forge ahead together as a people.

“We must not give up as a people and I think at today’s occasion, with King’s College being a foremost unity school, it is important we remind the boys of the need to be good ambassadors of this college, remain united, having bonded well while they were all here.

“Today, we are experiencing some difficulties as a nation and it is important that we speak positive things about our country and encourage each other.

I think as a college, we are moving in the right direction and I want to thank the old boys especially, who have engaged and made some impact, but there is still a long way to go.

“In terms of infrastructure, discipline, and so many others, I feel there is still a long way to go. But I think we are on the right direction,” he said.

He also noted that plans to work out the PPP arrangements were underway, as it was becoming increasingly clear, that government may not be able to cope with all the pressing needs of the unity colleges across the country.

“The truth is, I do not believe the Federal Government can run these colleges all alone.

“I think there is need to work out a PPP arrangement, where we have the old boys and some other like-minded persons to form like a joint venture with government and agree on terms and let us give it a trial.

” I feel these unity schools present the best chance for Nigeria, because when you gather young people of that age living together and helping each other, it is a lot easier to get to where we intend to get to.

“This is because all the divisions and acrimony we have, is partly caused by lack of understanding of each other.

“So, I think it is important that unity schools are further maintained, in a bid to foster the unity of our country,” he stated.

Mr Andrew Agada, Director/Principal of the college in his farewell message to the students, said the day marked a beautiful end of their journey in the college.

He said it was however not an end to their dreams and life struggles.

“Many aspired to be Kings, but chosen were few. Count yourselves the luckiest and uphold the dreams of your founding fathers; which is to provide leadership for the emerging Nigerian nation.

“It has been a worthy journey, you have gained the basic knowledge, skilks and wisdom you need in life.

“This will surely guide and take you to places in life,” Agada said. (NAN)

