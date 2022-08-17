Kenya Election: U.S urges aggrieved parties to follow dispute resolution mechanisms

By Kennedy Nnamani

FOLLOWING the just concluded Kenya’s presidential election on August 9, the United States, U.S. has called on all aggrieved political parties to follow the existing dispute resolution process to register their grievances.

Ned Price, the U.S Department spokesperson said this yesterday while responding to questions from newsmen during a press briefing.

Price said that “we urge all parties to work together to peacefully resolve any remaining concerns about the election through the existing dispute resolution mechanisms.

“Also we ask all political parties’ leaders to continue to urge their supporters to remain peaceful and to refrain from violence during the electoral process.”

He further disclosed that the U.S embassy in Nairobi has been in regular contact with their counterparts in the Kenyan Government primarily to underscore the “core message of calm and patience.”

“We will continue to be in close touch with our Kenyan partners, and we hope to see that calm and patience prevail,” he added.

Price also noted that Antony J. Blinken, U.S. Secretary of States spoke to President Kenyatta on Sunday to discuss, among other issues, the importance of calm and patience as the electoral process continues within Kenya.

Recall that on Monday, Wafula Chebukati, chairman of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, IEBC, declared William Ruto, winner of the August 9 presidential election in Kenya.

Realnews reported that the declaration has raised several reactions from across the world; those who praise the IEBC for an unbiased free, fair and credible polls and those who have taken to the streets in protest and violence to register their anger over the results.

KN