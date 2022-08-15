Kenya Elections: Chidoka urges INEC to avoid delays of electronic collation

CHIEF Osita Chidoka, the former Minister of Aviation, says there are lessons for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from the ongoing presidential election in Kenya.

Chidoka, who said this in a statement on Monday, added that though INEC was faster than the Kenya Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (KIEBC), there was need to make the electronic upload of results consistent at every collation level.

He said the delay in Kenya where online collation had taken about 6 days would not augur well for Nigeria, adding that the new system demanded that political parties could now tabulate results from INEC uploads.

According to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, the upload of results from poll units is an excellent innovation but we need to go further and upload the Form EC 8B the ward collation results from the Residential Areas and Form EC 8C the LG Collation result

“Upload the collated results for the State House of Assembly, House of Reps and Senate election after collation and declaration and form EC 8D state collation results as signed by Party Agents before proceeding to Abuja,” he stated.

Chidoka said to improve transparency, the BVAS back-end should automatically collate the Polling Unit results for the ward level and Print copies for validation and signing by ward Agents of the political parties.

” That will ensure that the result at the backend of the BVAS is consistent with the results on the BVAS tablets, this is key for post-election issues,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kenyan President, Raila Odinga is contesting for a return against his deputy William Ruto in the election held on Aug. 9. (NAN)

KN