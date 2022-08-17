KENYAN security authorities on Tuesday appealed to the citizens and the business community to resume their normal daily activities following the conclusion of the Aug. 9 general elections.

Joseph Kinyua, Head of the Public Service and Chairperson of the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC), made the call in a statement.

“I, therefore, call on all Kenyans and the business community to resume their normal daily activities and get back to the business of building our great nation,” he said

NSAC which comprises top security and government officials, also assured the country of adequate security as they go about their activities.

The Independence Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) on Monday declared William Ruto as the country’s fifth president-elect after garnering 50.49 per cent of the total 14.1 million votes cast in a presidential race against the veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Ruto’s victory sparked violent protests in some parts of the country Monday, with demonstrators alleging there were irregularities during the tallying of the votes.

Four IEBC commissioners also on Monday distanced themselves from the results that were announced by their chairman Wafula Chebukati.

The commissioners said they could not support the “opaque” vote count before the declaration, which raises anxiety that the results might be contested at the Supreme Court.

NSAC however, confirmed that the nation remains peaceful and secure.

Kinyua assured the country that the government would continue to take all necessary measures to ensure that the entirety of the country is safe and secure. (Xinhua/NAN)

