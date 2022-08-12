Kenyatta market demolition: Ohanaeze youths sue for peace￼

THE Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), yesterday, appealed for calm over demolition of the electrical parts section of Kenyatta Market in Enugu State.

It was gathered that the demolition, executed by Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), has been generating controversies, with members of opposition parties condemning the state government’s action.

The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, in a statement by its National President, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, urged all actors not to politicise the matter.

Okwu, who acknowledged that the process of relocating the market had lingered for years, said the pain of those affected by the demolition was well understood.

He said: “We know that these are, indeed, hard times and for that reason, any action such as this is bound to be felt by those affected.

“However, our findings show that traders were given over two years to relocate to the new market at Ugwuaji. We also learnt that the relocation process started even before this present government came on board.”

“Based on this, we appeal to politicians not to politicise the matter; everything must not be seen as an avenue to canvas for votes,” he said.

The Ohanaeze youths, however, appealed to the state government to look into complain of the affected traders with regards to their difficulty in getting spaces at the Ugwuaji Market.

He added: “Some of the traders are complaining that the cost of getting allocation at the new market is too high. So, we are appealing to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to look into this and see how traders could be assisted.”

-The Guardian

KN