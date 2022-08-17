Kidnappers: Osun govt. alerts residents to be security conscious 

THE Osun Government has alerted residents in the state to be security conscious following reports of attacks by suspected kidnappers disguised as commercial transporters.

The State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, on Wednesday in Osogbo, said that government had gotten intelligence reports that kidnappers were using commercial transport to abduct residents.

“The government, through intelligence report, is aware of the infiltration of the ranks of commercial transport operators in the state by some criminal elements, who are now attempting to harm unsuspecting citizens using motorcycles and mini-buses (korope) especially.

“The video of a young lady making the rounds, who was fortunate to escape the plot, confirms the report.

“We are therefore calling on residents of the state to be more security conscious as they move around the state, and especially avoid motorcycles, mini-buses or buses without registration numbers.

“Citizens are also advised to report through the state’s emergency lines all suspicious movements or presence around their communities or places of residence,” Egbemode said in a statement made available to newsmen.

The state government equally directed the various transport associations in the state to dispatch their enforcement teams to ensure strict adherence to laid down safety rules and guidelines.

“The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) is charged not to allow any of its members to be used for nefarious activities that threaten the security of the state.” she said

According to Egbemode, security agencies in the state have been fully briefed on this new development and appropriate actions are being taken to ensure that criminal elements do not disrupt the peace of the state.

She said the administration of Gov. Oyetola would continue to do everything possible to protect citizens of the state from actual and potential threats. (NAN)

KN