Kiev determined to continue to work with U.S., ready to sign deal

Tue, Mar 4, 2025
By editor
2 MIN READ

Politics

UKRAINE has shown its determination to continue cooperation with the United States (U.S.) and is ready to sign an agreement on rare earth metals, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Tuesday.

Fox News reported earlier, citing a senior White House official, that the U.S.  is temporarily suspending all military aid to Ukraine until U.S.

President Donald Trump sees Kiev’s commitment to peace talks.

“Regarding discussions on the termination of U.S. assistance, we will continue to work with the U.S. and the administration in a perfectly calm manner, through all available channels.

“We will continue to work with the U.S., the U.S. Congress, the Trump administration, and President Trump himself through all available diplomatic channels.

“Today, Ukraine is fully committed to continuing its work with the U.S… We are seeking opportunities for pragmatic cooperation based on economic interests.

“In particular, and the agreement on the joint establishment of an investment fund in Ukraine, which we are ready to sign,’’ Shmyhal told Ukraine’s Rada broadcaster.

The Ukrainian government and military have the capabilities and tools to maintain the situation on the frontline in the event of a suspension of U.S. aid, the prime minister said.

He added that Kiev would work with Washington, Europe, and the G7 countries to provide Ukraine with everything necessary.

Last Friday, talks between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington collapsed following their verbal altercation in front of reporters in the Oval Office.

During the heated exchange, the Ukrainian leader was criticised for his purported lack of gratitude for U.S. help and disrespectful behaviour in the White House.

As a result, Zelenskyy was asked to leave, while Trump called off the signing of the rare earths deal, already ratified by the Ukrainian government.

He said Zelenskyy was not welcome back in the White House until he was ready for peace. (RIA/NAN) 

A.I

March 4, 2025

Tags: President Donald Trump President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal


