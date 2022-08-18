KNSG collaborates with UNICEF to check open defecation

THE Kano State Government says it will collaborate with the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to check open defecation.

Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmad-Sagagi, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, said this on Thursday while inaugurating the distribution of hand sanitisers and related items in Kano.

The items were distributed to local government heads of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

Ahmad-Sagagi, represented by the Director, WASH Department, Alhaji Yahaya Nuhu, said the state government is committed to curbing the menace of open defecation as it causes serious health challenges.

He urged the heads of WASH units in the 44 local government areas to put all hands on deck to solve the problem.

In the same vein, Kano State Representative of UNICEF, Mrs Stella Terve, called for the collaboration of Nigerians to make the country an open defecation free nation.

She said “Kano State is on the focus to ending the manace. Danbatta, Garko and Wudil local government areas are open defecation free areas.

“Eight local government areas will also be selected for such reason; there’s need for collaborative efforts with UNICEF and the state government to check the menace.”

Terve explained that open defecation had been an eyesore in many rural areas where only few household have toilets.

She added that the people are prone to infectious diseases such as cholera and diarrhea.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

