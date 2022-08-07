Kogi: PDP Rep candidate decries incessant attacks in Ajaokuta

MR Aloysius Okino, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ajaokuta Federal Constituency, Kogi has decried the incessant attacks being recorded in the constituency.

Okino said this on Saturday during a sensitisation visit he paid to the people of Gadumo Primary School Polling Unit in Ajaokuta Local Government Area.

“The security situation in Ajaokuta Local Government Area is so worrisome and unacceptable because our people are living in fear.

“We are appealing to the government and security operatives to take drastic measures to restore peace and stability in not only Ajaokuta but all parts of Kogi, ” he pleaded.

Okino, who described the development as “very terrifying” called on the people to engage in ceaseless prayers for God’s mercy and protection.

On the forthcoming electioneering campaigns and the 2023 general elections, Okino advised electorate in the state to shun political apathy and come out en-masse and vote leaders they trust could change the current narrative in Nigeria for the better.

The candidate said that he and his entourage were at the polling unit to harp on the need for the electorate to take the forth coming general elections as a serious exercise.

“Don’t be afraid but come out with your voter’s cards and cast your votes as your constitutional rights.

“By the new electoral Act, it’s certain that your votes will count this time around, ” he assured.

The House of Representatives candidate congratulated the people of the newly created polling unit for the creation of the unit and urged them to use the opportunity to exercise their civic right and elect credible and responsibility people for good governance come 2023.

Responding, the spokesperson for the people of the polling unit, Mr Alex Yusuf, thanked Okino and his entourage for the visit.

Yusuf, who said they were well armed with their PVCs for the 2023 polls, wished him victory during the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajaokuta has recently come under security challenge the gruesome killing of three police officers and five Vigilantes

Also, the kidnapping of three children, two expatriates and Friday’s killing of five persons including an expatriate, ywo Police Inspectors and two drivers.(NAN)

A.I