Kogi Poly expels 171 for misdemeanors, poor performance

THE management of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, says it has expelled 171 students for various misdemeanors and poor academic performance.

It said no fewer than168 students were expelled for poor academic performance while three students were expelled for theft and impersonation during examinations in the first semester of 2021/2022 academic session.

Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit Uredo Omale, announced this on Tuesday in a statement issued in Lokoja.

“The expulsion of the 171 students was approved by the institution’s Academic Board in its meeting held on July 28.

“The board also approved the exoneration of three students earlier accused of involvement in different examination misconducts.

“The three students exonerated are Johnson Lydia-Odunayo of the Department of Public Administration, Balogun Afeez Tolani and John Timothy both of the Department of Business Administration,” she said.

Omale explained that the board of the institution took the decision after considering the report of the Central Examination Misconduct Committee.

She said the Board had already directed the suspended results of the three exonerated students be processed immediately and forwarded for express approval.

According to her, the board Chairman and Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Salisu Ogbo-Usman, admonishes students to be law-abiding as they resume for the Second Semester, 2021/2022 Academic Session.

“Henceforth, no stone would be left unturned in ensuring absolute compliance with the law and order in and around the campuses of the polytechnic.

“While commending members of the board for their support, the rector said that academic excellence would be sustained in the Institution,” Omale said.(NAN)

