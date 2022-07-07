Kuje Attack: Orji Kalu urges Nigerians to be vigilant

Hits: 4

THE Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu has called for improved security in correctional centres across the nation.

Kalu, in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, condemned the attack on Kuje correctional centre and urged appropriate security agencies to beef up security in all correctional facilities across the country.

He said that the security of lives and property in the correctional centres should be made a top priority in the policy thrust of government at all levels.

Kalu, however, urged stakeholders and residents of Kuje community to be calm and peaceful, noting that the perpetrators of the act must be exposed to face the wrath of the law.

He said, “the attack on Kuje correctional centre is unwarranted, wicked and unacceptable.

“The sponsors and perpetrators of the devilish act must be identified and prosecuted to avert recurrence.

“The security agencies must work aggressively to investigate the ugly incident in a bid to bring the perpetrators to book’’.

Kalu also urged Nigerians to be vigilant and security conscious, while sympathising with the inmates and officials of Kuje correctional centre.

The former governor also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his timely visit to the centre, adding that the president is passionate about the growth and progress of Nigeria.

It would be recalled that there was a ferocious attack on Kuje Correctional Centre Tuesday night which recorded the freeing of not less than 600 inmates at the facility. (NAN)

KN