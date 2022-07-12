Kuje Jail Break: Ghana gets strict at all entry points

Hits: 2

By Kennedy Nnamani

LAUD. O. Affrifah, the Ghanaian Comptroller General of Immigration, CGI, has instructed stringent measures at all points of entry in Ghana.

This followed the invasion of the Kuje medium security prison in Abuja by ISWAP.

In the order, which is contained in a memo dated July 8, 2022 and addressed to all regional and sector commanders of Ghana, Affrifah noted that “considering current migration trends of Nigerians within the sub-region, it is likely most of the escapees will attempt to enter Ghana through both approved and unapproved routes”.

He therefore ordered that all commanders “institute stringent measures at all Points of Entry and intensify patrols to deter and intercept all escapees, who will attempt to infiltrate the country.”

Recall that the Jihadists group Boko Haram invaded the Kuje correctional centre on Wednesday, July 6 and freed about 879 inmates, including all 64 Boko Haram linked inmates at the prison.

Although some of the escapees have been recaptured within Abuja and its neighbouring states, more are still on the run.