Kuje Prison Attack: FG declares 33 Boko Haram Terrorists wanted

THE Federal Government has declared wanted, 33 of the inmates who escaped from its Kuje Prison in Abuja on Tuesday night.

The 33 inmates were are said to have cases relating to terrorism and being members of the Boko Haram sect.

Scores of terrorists had on Tuesday night launched a daring attack on the facility, bombing their way in and freeing 879 inmates, among whom were at least 64 who terror-related charges on their necks.

Some of those declared wanted are Muhammad Sani Adamu, Muktar Umar, Nambil Zakari Gambo, AbdulKareem Musa, Abdulsalami Adamu and others.

-Vanguard

KN