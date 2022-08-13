Kwara Commissioner resuscitates Low-Bed Trucks for commercial agricultural practice 

THE Management of Kwara Agricultural Development Project (KWADP) has commended the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mallam Abdullateef Gidado-Alakawa, for resuscitating the moribund Low-Bed Trucks in the ministry for enhancing commercial agricultural practice.

The Managing Director, KWADP, Dr. Khadijat Ahmed, made the commendation during a test running of the vehicle at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Ilorin on Friday.

The Managing Director explained that the vehicle was abandoned due to lack of proper maintenance and appreciated the commissioner for his assistance in fixing it for optimal use.

Ahmed said the vehicle would further enhance revenue drive of the ministry and also ameliorate the sufferings of grassroots farmers in terms of land clearing and preparation in the state.

Earlier, the Commissioner had appreciated Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for providing the platform to contribute his quota to the development of the state.

The Commissioner also lauded the governor for providing an enabling environment for agricultural activities through the provision of bulldozers and tractors with other sundry implements for commercial purposes.

He noted that the vehicle would assist the ministry in mobilising heavy equipment and agricultural machinery to various farm locations within and outside the state.

According to him, the resuscitation of the vehicle will facilitate the present government’s policy trust on all season farming with a view to making the state food hub of Nigeria.(NAN)

KN