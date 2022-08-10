Kwara FA to renovate stadium ahead of CAF Confederation Cup

THE Kwara Stadium Complex in Ilorin will soon wear a new look ahead of the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup competition, the state FA Chairman, Idris Musa, has said.

Musa said this when he received officials of Phreestyle Sports, organisers of Amapro pre-season football competition, on Wednesday in Ilorin.

The Football Association (FA) chairman said they had secured a sponsorship deal to install grass and renovate the stadium before the commencement of the competition.

He said work on the project will commence on Aug. 15.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kwara United and Remo Stars will represent Nigeria in the CAF Confederation Cup competition, while Rivers United and Plateau United will play in the CAF Champions League.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of Phreestyle, Shogo Shodunke, commended the FA for its support to the ongoing Amapro pre-season football competition.

He said that some football agents from Europe were in the state to scout for talented players.(NAN)

