Kwara Govt. insists on clean, conducive environment

KWARA Government has reiterated its commitment towards sustaining an environment, clean and conducive for healthy living of the people in the state.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mrs Remilekun Banigbe reassured the people of the state on cleanliness during a courtesy visit by the National Timbers Producers, Processors and Marketers Association.

According to her, “deforestation and indiscriminate dumping of garbage are the major challenge facing the ministry.

“Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq led administration has done a lot to curb deforestation and promote tree planting across the state.“

Banigbe said as part of measures to curb deforestation, the government had banned charcoal production and also encouraged tree planting in the state.

The commissioner further said that many interested NGOs had collaborated with the ministry to plant more trees in the state.

She said that government invested heavily to achieve a clean and hygienic environment that would be habitable to all citizens.

“One of the areas of government intervention is the resuscitation of the Waste Management Intervention Scheme.

She said government provided compactor trucks, two dino trucks and one tipper to eradicate indiscriminate dumping.

The commissioner solicited for synergy with the association, to eradicate deforestation and promote tree planting in the state.

Alhaji Ajetunmobi Ishola, dpokesperson of the association, commended the government for creating clean and habitable environment for the people of the state.

Ishola said that the association was ready to work with the government and would continue to abide by the laws that governed them to achieve the same aim of maintaining a clean environment. (NAN)

