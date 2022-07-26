Kwara Govt set to pay tertiary institution workers minimum wage

GOV. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Monday in Ilorin signed an agreement on the payment of the new minimum wage for workers in the state tertiary institutions.

AbdulRazaq signed the agreement with the leadership of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council in the state tertiary institutions to commence payment of the new minimum wage to its members.

This is contained in statement by the office of the state Head of Service (HoS), Mrs Susan Oluwole, a copynpf which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Oluwole expressed delight at the maturity, understanding and patience exhibited by the parties involved in the negotiation.

She applauded the governor for his concern for the welfare of the state workers.

The HoS said that the governor had consistently given priority to the regular payment of worker’s salaries and wages despite the dwindling income accruing to the state account.

“I therefore implore workers in the state to re-dedicate themselves to duty by being forthright and hardworking to encourage the governor to do more for the civil service,” she said. (NAN)

