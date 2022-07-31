Kwara promotes 567 revenue personnel

THE Kwara Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) has promoted 332 and step upgraded 235 members of staff.

The service said the beneficiaries included 16 senior staff and 316 junior personnel.

This is contained in a statement announcing the conclusion of its staff appraisal and promotion exercise for 2021, signed by the Executive Chairman of the agency, Mrs Shade Omoniyi, in Ilorin on Saturday.

Omoniyi appreciated members of staff of the service for their commitment to making a positive difference and impact on revenue drive for the state.

She also commended taxpayers and other stakeholders who were strategic to the processes of tax administration in the state for their unwavering support and contribution towards generating revenue for the strategic development of the state.

“This is in recognition of the contribution of staff to the overall achievement of the Service and particularly in the actualisation of the 95.61% of our annual budget of 2021.

“A feat that is the highest target hit since the agency was founded in 2016. The service has also been able to achieve N18.036 billion IGR collection for the State in the half year of 2022, a leap from revenue collection of N16 billion for half year 2021.

“This milestone is an attestation to the effort of the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq- led administration in rewarding performance and ensuring that conducive work and business environment are in place and a Kwara of everyone’s dream can become a reality.

“As a service, we are resolute in our bid to continuously prioritise staff welfare in all ramifications;

“Develop an extensive training plan for all, with focus on relevant areas as it affect our operations, better service delivery, support a work life balance and continuous review and improvement on the appraisal process,” the statement read in part. (NAN)

