Kwara SUBEB constructs 39 Digital Library Centres

KWARA Universal Basic Education Board has commenced the construction of 39 Digital Literacy Centres (DLC) in basic education schools across the state.

A statement from the board’s Press Secretary, Amina Atere, on Thursday in Ilorin said the project would also deepen students’ interest in information and communication technology.

“The centres across the 16 LGAs will enable Kwara students to compete favourably with their counterparts across the globe using information and communication technology.

”The DLC is equipped with computers and several accessories,” she said.

Atere also said the project was in continuation of the efforts of Gov. Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq to reposition basic education in the state.

“This began with the payment of diverted funds which brought Kwara State under the hammer of the Universal Basic Education Commission,” she said. (NAN)

C.E