KWASU rebrands Ilorin anthem

KWARA State University (KWASU), Malete, has rebranded Ilorin emirate anthem. KWASU’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mustapha Akanbi, while unveiling the anthem at Emir of Ilorin’s palace on Tuesday, said that it depicted the diverse heritage and culture of Ilorin people.

He said that the anthem was also an indigenous combination of common and unifying folklores among the people of the emirate.

The vice-chancellor expressed gratitude to Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, for his support during the production of the anthem.

He said that the project would have lacked the needed enthusiasm without the royal father’s blessing.

”I hope that the lyrics of the anthem will resonate in the minds of the people.

”We need to remind our people of the great achievements of our forbearers in the field of scholarship and entrepreneurship, and to toe the line of greatness that Ilorin is known for,” Akanbi said.

He acknowledged the contributions of a popular Ilorin-based musician, Alhaji Salam Danfo, and lauded the roles of the staffers and students of the institution in the production of the refined anthem.

Responding, the emir thanked all those who had contributed to the production of the anthem and urged the indigenes to learn and use it at every event. (NAN)

