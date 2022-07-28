Lagos Assembly trains staff on public policy analysis

LAGOS State House of Assembly has begun a three-day worship for its staff for understanding of essentials of public policy analysis and management rudiments.

The Clerk of the House, Mr Olalekan Onafeko, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

Onafeko said that human capital development in Lagos State House of Assembly was a continuous drive that had assisted it in achieving set goals and objectives.

The clerk said that training and re-training of staff of the assembly had been a priority as evidenced by their productivity.

“The essence of the training includes deepening participants’ understanding of essentials of public policy analysis and management rudiments.

“Others include understanding of the need for sustainability of reform of Lagos State House of Assembly and the need for communication,” he said.

He added that the workshop was aimed at building trust, teamwork and resilience among the staff, for greater impact.

He implored the staff to make use of the opportunity to develop themselves.

Onafeko said that the training should reflect positively in the staff’s attitude to work and relationship with others. (NAN)

C.E