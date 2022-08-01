Lagos driver stabs dispatch rider to death￼

POLICE in Lagos have launched a manhunt for a commercial bus driver who allegedly stabbed a dispatch rider to death in Surulere.

The incident occurred on July 27, around 10am after the bus and motorcyclist were involved in an accident.

It was gathered that trouble started after the unidentified driver knocked down and injured the dispatch rider.

An altercation was said to have ensued between them and the rider used his crash helmet to hit the driver on the head.

The driver, in turn, ran to his vehicle and brought out two jackknives which he allegedly used to stab the rider in the back and neck.

He was said to have fled the scene as soon as he stabbed the rider while onlookers contacted the police who rushed the victim to the hospital but he was pronounced dead.

Police spokesman SP Benjamin Hundeyin said efforts were on to arrest the fleeing driver, adding that the company that owned the dispatch motorcycle has been indentified.

-The Nation

KN