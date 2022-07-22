Lagos Govt. releases approved 2022/2023 harmonised academic school calendar

Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), Lagos State Ministry of Education.

THE Lagos State Ministry of Education has released the approved harmonised school calendar for the year 2022/2023 academic year, for quality and sustainable education.

Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) said in a statement on Thursday that the harmonised calendar was to be adhered to by both public and private schools in Lagos State.

Seriki-Ayeni said that schools below the tertiary level would resume for the First Term (2022/2023 academic session) on Sept. 5, and would vacate on Dec. 16.

She said that the year 2022/2023 academic calendar encompassed flexibility in schools and prioritised harmonised instructional days of learning to ensure that students spent productive learning hours in the classrooms.

According to her, there is the need for schools to maintain a minimum of 180 learning days.

Seriki-Ayeni, therefore, urged all schools to adhere strictly to the academic calendar as approved, for the delivery of quality and sustainable education in Lagos State.

She said that ensuring quality and sustainable education was in tandem with the THEMES Agenda of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Education and Technology.

The Director-General also advised proprietors and relevant stakeholders to visit: www.oeqalagos.com or e-mail:support@oeqalagos.com for more inquiries. (NAN)

