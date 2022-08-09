Lagos lawmakers to empower constituency with power station

MR Desmond Elliot, lawmaker representing Surulere constituency I, Lagos State House of Assembly, says efforts are being made to complete a new 40 MVA power station for Surulere and its environs.

Elliot disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said that the power station would be completed in October baring unforeseen circumstances.

Elliot said that residents of Ekololu, Falolu, Gbaja, Obele, Alapafuja, Shitta, Gbagbolena axis, Bode Thomas, Ogunlana Drive and Adelabu would benefit from the project.

According to him, representatives are putting efforts together in getting injection power station up and running by October.

“I believe the transformers will be cleared from India and then we should have improved electricity in Surulere.

“The speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, is working to provide 20MVA. So, plus our own 20MVA, we will have 40MVA by the grace of God and that should make it a lot better.

“What that injection power station does is that you no longer need to go through Idi Araba because Idi Araba supplies Mushin. There will no longer be a need for that,” he said. (NAN)

